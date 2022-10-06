Rainbow Crosswalk delayed due to paint supply issue

SOUTH DUNDAS – A planned community inclusion project in Iroquois is delayed due to paint supply issues.

In June, South Dundas Council received a delegation from Seaway District High School asking for a Rainbow Pride Crosswalk to be painted across Elizabeth Drive in Iroquois between the school and the post office.

At the time, council supported the initiative and directed staff to work with the school and Upper Canada District School Board staff to complete the project.

South Dundas Clerk and Deputy CAO Leslie Drynan told The Leader that the municipality is as eager as the school community to move forward on the project.

Drynan explained that after council approval she contacted Cornwall-based Crossroads Pavement Markings Inc., which is the municipality’s line painting contractor.

The owner of the company previously worked with the Town of Prescott to paint its pride crosswalk and has the necessary experience.

She said the company even offered to loan the equipment and guide volunteers in painting for the Iroquois project.

The project is set to use proper Ministry of Transportation Ontario approved paint so the multi-coloured crosswalk can last longer on the asphalt than store-bought marking paint.

“I continue to follow up with the owner of Crossroads. However the paint shortage remains a very real reality,” Drynan continued. “We remain optimistic that we will be able to bring the Pride crosswalk to fruition before the snow flies.”

