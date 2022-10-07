Obituary – Phillip Prosser Payne

With very heavy hearts we announce the passing of our beloved Phillip Prosser Payne at Brockville General Hospital on Sept. 9, 2022, aged 70 years.

Dearly loved husband of Marsha Thake, of Tincap, cherished “Pops” of Brad Thake ( Penny), of Brockville, and Bob Thake ( Lola) of Binbrook. His grandchildren Riley, Zack, Maya, and Zoe will miss “Poppy” so dearly. Phillip was predeceased by his loving parents Lola Payne ( nee Prosser) and James Edward Payne, and by his siblings Darrell Payne ( Patricia -deceased), Ronald Payne, Linda Strader ( Ken-deceased), John Payne and Robert Payne ( Dilys). Phil will be truly missed by his siblings Shirley Pilszak (Stan-deceased), of Hamilton, Ethel Merkley, Iroquois, Helen Roberts (Dale-deceased) of Morrisburg, Judy Link (John) of Prescott. Fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews, and long-standing, best friends, Russ Whitteker and Gary Wing. Phil will also be dearly missed by the Thake family: Sharon Paterson, of Perth, Doug Thake (Cate) of Mallorytown, Brenda Clyde (Jim) of Whitby, Susan Thake of B.C., Terry Thake (Doris) of Perth Road Village, and Brian Thake (Marg) of Westport.

As requested, cremation has taken place and Phil’s wishes are being honoured of no wake or funeral. In memory of Phil donations may be made to the Brockville General Hospital- Palliative Care, or for the Brockville General Hospital MRI machine fund.

Phil was employed by DuPont, in Maitland, for 38 years, mainly in the maintenance department and made many friendships during that time. He retired 12 years ago. He had many passions- including fabricating parts in his shop, and fixing family, friends, and neighbours vehicles and lawn and garden equipment which he enjoyed immensely! He truly was our “Mr. Fix It”!

He enjoyed fishing, especially on Charleston Lake, and the St. Lawrence River, as well as other areas. He hunted moose for many years, with a group of friends, up in the far north, and also hunted deer locally. Phil’s first passion was in taking great care of his family, which we will always be so grateful for! He enjoyed barbecuing and cooking over his wood fires! So delicious! He also planted a garden for many years, his fresh vegetables were always such a treat!

Phil was a “very humble, giving man, with many talents, who was at his happiest when helping others!” We’ll miss him so dearly! RIP Phil, we love you! XO

We sincerely appreciate all the wonderful and dedicated care for Phil by the medical staff of both Brockville General and Kingston General Hospitals.

We would also like to acknowledge all the very kind and loving gestures by our families, neighbours, and friends, for all their help at our home, and food brought to our home, your thoughtfulness is so very much appreciated, and was such a great help to Phil and 1, and our family!

We also wish to thank Bill Barclay of The Barclay Funeral Home for all his help, guidance, and expertise in making Phil’s final arrangements. Our family has been so truly blessed indeed! Thank you again to everyone.

