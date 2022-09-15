Pumpkinferno returns September 30

MORRISBURG – For 10 years, Pumpkinferno has lit up the streets of Upper Canada Village with thousands of colourful carved pumpkin displays. The popular Eastern Ontario attraction opens for its 11th annual season on September 30.

More than 7,000 artificial pumpkins make up the 21 themed displays throughout the St. Lawrence Parks Commission historic village, seven of which are new in 2022.

New themes this year include “Lover’s Lane” that includes famous couples, and “Legendary Lore” which feature mythical beasts and creatures. Returning displays include “The Roaring ‘20s” and the musical “Mercury in Retrograde.”

Last year, over 43,000 visitors walked through the gates of Pumpkinferno, the third-highest attendance in the 10-year history of the event.

Like the last two seasons, tickets must be bought online and for a specific date and entry time. Entry to Pumpkinferno is every 30-minutes. This move implemented two years ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic reduced the traffic tie-ups with long lines of vehicles trying to enter the SLPC parking area.

From September 30 to October 16, the event runs from 7-9:30 p.m. Starting October 17, Pumpkinferno runs from 6:30-9:30 p.m. to take into account the earlier sunset.

The SLPC is mirroring the Pumpkinferno event at its Fort Henry attraction in Kingston as well.

Tickets are available now at the Upper Canada Village website at www.uppercanadavillage.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit



