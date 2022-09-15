Obituary – Amber Venema

Suddenly as the result of a motor vehicle accident on Sunday, September 11, 2022, Amber Venema of Cornwall, age 22, gained her wings. Loving companion of William Condie. Beloved daughter of Gordon Venema of Morrisburg and Dawn Kirkwood (Jeff Cauvier) of Iroquois. Dear sister of Jacob Venema of Morrisburg and Emma Carswell of Iroquois. Dear future daughter-in-law of Danny and Nancy Condie of Oxford Mills. Dear future sister-in-law of James Condie of Cornwall. Amber will be fondly remembered by aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

With a heart of gold, Amber, dedicated Social Services Worker, will be forever treasured in all things she touched; family, friends, animals and her residents. In her brief time on earth, she worked with fierce determination towards making all her hopes and dreams come true.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home, Williamsburg on Saturday, September 17th from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. Private family service. Donations to the O.S.P.C.A. would be gratefully acknowledged by the family as this was Amber’s passion. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Interment

New Union Cemetery, Williamsburg

