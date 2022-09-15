Matilda Hall reno approved

MORRISBURG – The Matilda Hall bathroom and flooring renovation will go ahead, but not until the new year.

South Dundas council approved the project at the September 12 meeting, now that the contractor will put a performance bond in place.

Because this is the first project for this Richmond Hill contractor with the municipality, council wanted that extra protection in place.

The bond added $880 to the almost $122,600 project.

This 8-10 week project was originally planned to get started in October, but David Jansen, director of parks, recreation and facilities for the municipality, explained to council that he is recommending a delay in the project start date.

“Given the delays and the facility usage in late November and December, staff are working on a new schedule with the contractor, said Jansen. “Currently we are hoping to complete the project between Jan 1st and Feb 28th. This will give the contractor more time to order all the materials required for the project and schedule accordingly.”

“This project has been on the books forever. It’s good we are finally going to do it,” said South Dundas mayor Steven Byvelds.

He estimated that these facilities date back to the hall’s opening in 1977.

