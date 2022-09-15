Morrisburg Jr. C Lions begin pre-season action

MORRISBURG – After nearly a month of training camp and bi-weekly skating sessions all summer, the Morrisburg Jr. C Lions will play their first and only pre-season games this weekend.

The Lions will host the North Dundas Rockets on September 17 (7 p.m.) and the Almonte Inferno September 18 (4 p.m.) at the Morrisburg Arena.

Morrisburg will open their 2022-23 National Capital Junior Hockey League season in Gatineau on September 24 against the Clarence Castors. The Castors are last season’s champions.

The Lions will host their home opener on October 2 against the Vankleek Hill Cougars.

This season, the NCJHL returns to a 10 team format with 36 regular season games for the Lions.

