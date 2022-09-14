This week’s headlines in The Leader – September 14, 2022

September 14, 2022 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II – 1926-2022;
  • Pumpkinferno returns September 30;
  • Iroquois Apple Festival Saturday;
  • Fall soccer takes to the field;
  • Xplornet to install three new towers;
  • South Dundas teens charged;
  • Alcohol sales request denied;
  • Editorial – Funding double standard;
  • Jr. C Lions pre-season action;
  • These stories and much more – plus South Dundas council candidates answer our second ‘Question of the Week’.

Pick up your copy of The Leader, in-stores now. Select stories published online beginning Thursday.

