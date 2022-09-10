Obituary – Patricia Peters

Peacefully at her son’s home on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, Patricia Peters (nee Drake) of Iroquois, age 81. Beloved wife of the late George Peters. Loving mother of Terri-Lynn Peters of Brockville, Kelly Peters (Cindy) of Brinston and Trish Ault (Barny) of Brinston. Dear sister of Dorothy Drake of St. Catharines, David Drake of St. Catharines, Sharron McGean of St. Catharines and Terry Drake of St. Catharines. Dear sister-in-law of Frank Peters (Wendy) of Lacombe, Alberta. Patricia will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Michelle, Randy, Krista, Emily, Kyle, Chris, Brandon, Ryley, Madison, Mikayla and her great-grandchildren Jacob and Rebecca. She was predeceased by her parents Bert and Irene Drake (nee Moore), her sisters June Currie and her brothers Jack Drake and Bert “Chick” Drake. She is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

There will be no visitation or funeral service. Donations to Dundas County Hospice or the WDMH Foundation Family Care Fund would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit



