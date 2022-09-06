Obituary – Violet Rose Anna Casselman

Peacefully at the Woodland Villa Nursing Home, Long Sault, on Sunday, September 4, 2022. Violet “Vi” Casselman (nee Rice) of Morrisburg at the age of 86. Dearly beloved wife of Samuel “Sam” Casselman of Morrisburg. Loving mother of the late Tammy Lorie (Bradley Conley). Cherished grandmother of Samantha and Mason. Predeceased by her brothers Ed, John and Gordon Rice. She will be sadly missed by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A celebration of Vi’s life will take place at the Lakeshore United Church on Monday, September 12th at 11 a.m. Donations to the Lakeshore United Church or the Winchester Hospital would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Arrangements entrusted to the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Iroquois. Inurnment will be at Iroquois Point Cemetery at a later date.

