Obituary – Elsie Guindon

Passed away peacefully at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, Elsie Guindon (nee McHaffie) of Morrisburg, age 83. Loving wife of Lyndon Casselman. Loving mother of Steven Guindon of Pincher Creek, Alberta, Pamela Guindon of East York, Valerie Davis (Terry) of Kemptville and Vanessa Guindon (Todd Smail) of Morrisburg. Dear stepmother of Nicole Hummel (Dwayne) of Morrisburg and Sandy Casselman of Morrisburg. Dear sister of Carole Brown (late Earl) of Morrisburg, Linda Casselman (John Lague) of Morrisburg, Wayne McHaffie (Sheila) of Glen Becker, Janet McColl (Gary) of Prescott and Heather Torres of Iroquois. Dear sister-in-law of Neil Strader of Glen Becker. Elsie will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Steven Lee, Liana, Kevin, Kyle, Lara, Alice, Nathan, Logan, Trystyn, Mackenzie, Sydney and her great-grandchildren Elyssa and Ryker. She was predeceased by her parents Lloyd and Audrey McHaffie (nee Saddlemire) and her sister Debbie Strader. Elsie will be fondly remembered by nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A memorial service will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion in Morrisburg on Thursday, September 8th at 11 a.m. following by a reception. Donations to the Royal Canadian Legion in Morrisburg would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit



