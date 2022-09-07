This week’s headlines in The Leader – September 7, 2022

September 7, 2022 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • Ontario drops five-day COVID-19 isolation;
  • 40 years of making memories at Prehistoric World;
  • Students begin 2022-23 school year;
  • Planning still underway for new Dundas Manor;
  • Six vie for three North Dundas councillor positions;
  • 70th anniversary for Morrisburg Public School;
  • Editorial – Rolling the dice;
  • In-person Terry Fox Run returns September 18;
  • Norm Foster’s Come Down from Up River opens at the Upper Canada Playhouse;
  • These stories and more, plus the first in our ‘Question of the Week’ series with South Dundas municipal election candidates.

