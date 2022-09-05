Obituary – Charles Whitteker

Passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, September 4, 2022, Charlie Whitteker of Williamsburg, age 85. Loving husband of Twylla Whitteker (nee Prunner) for 64 years. Loving father of Heather A. Dutt (Sanjeev) of Ottawa and Robert C. Whitteker of Williamsburg. Charlie will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Ena K. Dutt and Anjali Dutt. He was predeceased by his son Kevin Whitteker, his parents Robert C. Whitteker and Eva L. Whitteker (nee Casselman), his sister Muriel VanAllen (late Graham) and his brother Donald C. Whitteker. He is also survived by nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden and McLaughlin Funeral Home, Williamsburg, on Friday from 7-9 p.m. Funeral service will be held at the South Dundas Lutheran Community Church in Williamsburg on Saturday, September 10th at 11 a.m. Donations to the South Dundas Lutheran Community Church would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Interment

Boucks Hill Cemetery

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit



