Obituary – Iris Cunningham

P assed away peacefully at home on Saturday, September 3, 2022, Iris Cunningham (nee Thompson) of Mariatown, age 91. Loving wife of Glen Cunningham. Loving mother of Gary Cunningham (Mary) of Camrose, Alta., Gail Parker (late Tommy) of Chesterville, Bert Cunningham (Simla) of Iroquois, Brenda Blazewicz (Stan) of Knoxville, Tennessee, Beverly Nelson (Steven) of Knoxville, Tennessee and Glenna Schaillee (Gerben) of Morrisburg. Iris will be fondly remembered by 15 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and 2 great, great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son Lyle Cunningham, her sisters Lula Wagner and Gloria Pickard and her brothers Mac, Raymond and Bevis Thompson. She is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg on Thursday, September 8th from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral service will be held at Knox Presbyterian Church in Morrisburg on Friday, September 9th at 11 a.m. A reception will follow at the Royal Canadian Legion in Morrisburg. Interment will be at Colquhoun Cemetery. Donations to Dundas County Hospice or Knox Presbyterian Church would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

