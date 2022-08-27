Highway 401 collision kills one person

SOUTH DUNDAS – One person is dead and two people were transported to hospital following a single-vehicle collision on the eastbound Highway 401 west of Iroquois Friday afternoon.

SD&G OPP responded a single vehicle accident around marker 733 on the eastbound lanes of the highway. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say one passenger in the vehicle was transported by Ornge air ambulance, a second by ground ambulance, to hospital with unknown injuries.

The name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next-of-kin.

Highway 401 eastbound is closed between exits 730 (County Road 22/Shanley Road) and 738 (CR 1/Carman Road) while investigators remain on the scene. Traffic is detouring via County Road 2.

