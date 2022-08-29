Obituary – Jim Graham

Retired OPP Staff Sergeant and former South Dundas Councillor Jim Graham of Williamsburg, ON., age 75, passed away August 21, 2022, with his family by his side.

He was the son of the late Barbara (Saunders) and Archie Graham.

Jim is survived by his wife Lorraine Tyrell, his daughter Lisa (Jean), his sons James (Joanne) and Brent (Tawny). Jim will be fondly remembered by his stepchildren Kelly (Craig), Karen (Barry) and Christopher (Bethany). Jim had 13 grandchildren: Vero, Phil, Jean-Pierre, Nicholas, Liam, Hannah, James, Thomas, Justin, Amy, Sam, Ethan and Emma.

Jim also leaves behind his first wife and friend Rita, sister Barb (Gord), brothers; Ken (Kathy), Mike (Jeannie), Pete (heather) and several nieces and nephews. Jim was pre-deceased by his parents, two brothers and two sisters.