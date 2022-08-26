Obituary – Jean Dunbar

Jean Dunbar (née McGowan) 1917-2022

Mom passed away peacefully in her 105th year at Port Colborne Hospital on August 5, 2022. For the last 8 years, she resided at Seasons First Avenue, Welland, where she enjoyed playing bingo, cards and making friends.

Mom was born on a farm in Dundela, home of the McIntosh apple. In the 1930’s, her family moved to the village of Iroquois where they managed the hotel. She married Harold Dunbar in 1938. They raised 4 children together, as well as 2 granddaughters for a few years. Meanwhile, the St. Lawrence Seaway Project displaced the whole Village of Iroquois. Houses were moved and all larger buildings destroyed. New schools, churches, etc. were built in the NEW town. Mom provided room and board to workers who were busy constructing the Iroquois Canal and Control Dam. In later years she worked in the Post Office becoming Postmistress. She was an accomplished knitter, crocheter, quilter, gardener, and oil painter. She enjoyed following the Canadiens, Expos and Blue Jays. She and Dad travelled to Alberta, Cape Breton, Hawaii, Texas, California, Ireland and Scotland.

She was predeceased by her husband, Harold, and two sisters, Beryl and Beatrice. Grieving their loss are her children: Eugene Dunbar (Joan), Fayetteville, N.Y., Harlene Fee (Malcolm), Cavan, Auriol Rapin (Peter), Welland, and Ardith Needham (Terry), Brechin. She will be sorely missed by her grandchildren: Elizabeth Dunbar (Michael Tucker), Fayetteville, N.Y., Jim Dunbar (Amy), Myrtle Beach, S.C., Linda Forsyth (John), Peterborough, Brenda Bennett (Ross), Peterborough, Chris Rapin (Michelle), Alliston, Sue Rapin (Mario Lacasse), Beamsville, Dave Rapin, Ayr, ON and Alice Mercier (René), Digby, N.S. Many great-grandchildren also mourn her: Sam Tucker, Rhiannon, Brooke, and Savannah Forsyth, Calvin and Oliver Rapin, Tessa and Macy Lacasse, Bohdi and Shea Rapin, Julien and Émilie Mercier. She leaves seven great-great grandchildren: Henley and Emerson, Sloane and Grayson, Ever and Charlie, and Abigail. She will be missed by her sister, Helen Alderwood, Almonte.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to WELLAND FUNERAL HOME, CREMATION AND RECEPTION CENTRE. A Celebration of her Life was held at Wesley United Church, Welland, on Sunday, August 14, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favourite charity.

For online condolences and donations please visit: www.wellandfuneralhome.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit



