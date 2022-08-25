Tammy Thom signs up for deputy mayor

MORRISBURG – Tammy Thom has lived in South Dundas a little more than a decade and says, “I love this community.”

For a long time, she has felt that she would like to contribute to this diverse community, with its waterfronts and farmlands, and in a meaningful way.

“I wanted to dip my feet in, with a councillor position, but the more I talked about it, the more people convinced me that I have what it takes to run for deputy mayor,” said Thom.

“I figured that since I was going to run, I might as well take the plunge and I signed on to run as deputy mayor.”

This is the first time Thom has run for election in South Dundas.

She said with her background, she is capable of doing the work of a deputy mayor. Her background includes customer service, owning her own business and working in the healthcare field for 15 years.

She said that serving on council is an effective way to be part of the decision making process to move this community forward.

Thom is one of three candidates vying for the position of deputy mayor.

