Marc St. Pierre pursues deputy mayor role

MORRISBURG – Former South Dundas councillor Marc St. Pierre is looking to make a comeback, but this time as deputy mayor.

St. Pierre, who served one term as councillor from 2014-2018, pondered a run at the mayor’s chair in the last election, but opted out of the 2018 race entirely.

Fast-forward to nomination day 2022, and minutes before the deadline, St. Pierre submitted his nomination papers to seek election as South Dundas’ next deputy mayor.

“I believe I have the experience and knowledge to represent the community as deputy mayor,” said St. Pierre.

Not only does he have experience as a former councillor, in his professional career he has experience in land development projects and experience with municipal and private budgets.

“I have the energy and willingness to address municipal business with a common sense approach,” said St. Pierre.

He said he doesn’t hesitate to get fully involved, having served on the Morrisburg Waterfront and Chamber of Commerce committees during his time on council, and he stepped up to be actively involved when school closure issues presented themselves.

“That’s what I like doing. I like being part of the solution,” said St. Pierre.

“I want to do my civic duty.”

Wanting to return to the council table, St. Pierre said that he was councillor before and sees deputy mayor as the next step.

“I would like to be involved with the county council and provide input on their various road projects and their school mandate. That aspect of the deputy mayor role entices me,” said St. Pierre.

St. Pierre said that he has missed being part of South Dundas council. “I did enjoy my time on council and if elected, I will enjoy it again,” said St. Pierre.

Former councillor St. Pierre will be competing with current councillor Donald w. Lewis and political newcomer Tammy Thom to become the next deputy mayor of South Dundas in this fall’s municipal election.

