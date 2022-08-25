Broad takes aim at top leadership role

MORRISBURG – For the first time ever Jason Broad’s name will appear on the ballot of a South Dundas municipal election and it will be for the seat at the head of the table.

Broad told The Leader that he has thought about running for council over the years and right now, “the timing is right.”

Now retired from a long career at Procter & Gamble, Broad sees being mayor of South Dundas as a “new opportunity.”

“I have loved this community since I moved here 24 years ago, so I think it’s natural to want to be a part of the legislative side of it,” said Broad.

He chose to seek election as mayor because of his “background in leadership doing coaching.” He added that he has held leadership roles as president of minor hockey, baseball and the golf course.

“I chose to run for mayor because that’s the best position for me. That’s my forté,” he said.

Asked if he follows municipal politics he said. “Not really. Casually, I would say.”

“But I’m out in the community. People will see me out there working. I’m in touch with what’s going on from a community standpoint.”

Asked about his municipal experience, Broad said, “Other than working with the municipality on various projects, I don’t really have any direct experience with the council aspect.”

Broad is one of three candidates seeking election as mayor, the others being former South Dundas councillor Bill Ewing and current deputy mayor Kirsten Gardner.

