Cole Veinotte joins local council race

MORRISBURG – Although his decision to seek election to South Dundas council was spur of the moment, there is no doubt in his mind that the last minute decision was driven by his dedication to this community.

“I decided yesterday,” said Cole Veinotte, shortly after filing his nomination papers Friday to seek election as South Dundas councillor.

He said the main reason he decided to seek election is that he’s “looking for change and fresh thinking.”

According to Veinotte, councillor is the sensible place for him to seek election since he has never before served on council.

“I don’t like to start at the top. I like to work my way up through the ranks,” said Veinotte.

He said that he is a young professional, so the time commitment required of that position suits him best.

Veinotte is actively involved in the community having recently resigned from the local fire service, after serving with that organization for eight years.

He was also involved in the recent Tubie event.

“I’m already active in the community. I was born and raised here in this community. I love it here,” said Veinotte. “This is another way to help the community. I think I have good ideas and a good background to help the community by bringing some fresh thinking to the table.”

He said that recreation and recreation facilities are something he has a lot of interest in.

Asked if he had looked at the draft recreation plan, he said he had not yet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit



