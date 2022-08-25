Danielle Ward seeking election as new councillor

MORRISBURG – “I’ve always wanted to be on council and I think this is the time,” said Danielle Ward, who will seek election to South Dundas council in this fall’s municipal election.

“There are a lot of positive things going on in the community that I think we can continue to grow.”

Ward, who is South Dundas’ former director of environmental services, who left that position in May 2021 for personal reasons, said that with her background in municipal infrastructure she has a lot to add to the table in a field filled with lots of good candidates.

She said that she decided to seek election as councillor because she sees that as a good starting place to get your feet wet.

With a young family, she thinks that time-wise this is the right position for her.

She said that if elected it will give South Dundas the advantage of her background which includes 11 years of municipal experience.

“I have a good understanding of how a municipality functions and already have a background understanding of a number of issues going on at the council table,” said Ward.

Asked if moving from a staff position to a council position would be weird, Ward said it wouldn’t be. “I still have a good relationship with most of the staff and I think that’s an advantage.”

Ward is one of seven candidates vying for three available councillor seats in this fall’s election.

