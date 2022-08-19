Obituary – Betty Joyce McMillan

Peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on Friday, August 19, 2022. Betty McMillan (nee Kelly) of Iroquois. Dearly beloved wife of Lloyd McMillan. Loving mother of Tommy (Janet) and Troy (Abbey) all of Iroquois. Cherished grandmother of Emerson, Sloane, Stevie, and Shea. Dear sister of Earl Kelly (late Rose) of Sarnia, Dale Kelly (Pat) of Morrisburg and Wayne Kelly (Marie) of Iroquois. Predeceased by her parents Bill and Carrie Kelly (nee Sheets) and her brothers Sterling Kelly (Edna) and Lee Kelly (Gail), and Edward Kelly (Roseann). Sadly missed by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden and McLaughlin Funeral Home in Iroquois on Sunday, from 6-9pm. And on Monday August 22, from 10 am until time of the service at 11am. Donations to the Dundas County Hospice would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. Online condolences can be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com .

