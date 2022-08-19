Obituary – Alice Crowder

Passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, Alice Crowder (nee Shannette) of Winchester, in her 95th year. Beloved wife of the late Gerald Crowder. Loving mother of Jerry Crowder (Yoka) of Winchester, Stephen Crowder (Nancy) of Winchester and Marilyn Crowder of Winchester. Dear sister of Betty Reddick (late Floyd) of Williamsburg. She was predeceased by her parents Clifford and Bessie Shannette (nee Servage) and her sisters Ruby Hitsman (Gerry), Beatrice Casselman (Lloyd), Marjorie James (John) and Eva Crowder-Rawlings (Bernie and Stan). Alice will be fondly remembered by 7 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden and McLaughlin Funeral Home, Williamsburg, on Wednesday, August 24th from noon until time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. Donations to Nor-Dun Senior Support Centre would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”..Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Interment

Knights Cemetery, Inkerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit



