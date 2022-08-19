Municipal nominations close

North Dundas and North Glengarry voters will only be electing councillors this year. The mayoral and deputy mayoral races in those two townships will be acclaimed.
School board trustee races are mixed in SDG Counties and Cornwall. For the English Public board, Larry Berry is the only candidate in Ward 7 (Dundas County). Two people are running in Ward 8 (Cornwall) – David McDonald and Ryan MacKay; two are running in Ward 9 (Stormont-Glengarry) – Curtis Jordan and Andrew Shanks.
English Catholic trustee candidacies have only one per area. Karen MacAllister in Dundas-Stormont, Karen Torrie-Racine in Cornwall-Glengarry. The English-Catholic board has two seats for Cornwall-Glengarry meaning an extension for the nomination period to August 22 for that race. The French-Public trustee for SDG has no candidates, that nomination period is also extended. Jacques Heroux is the lone candidate for the Dundas County area for the French-Catholic trustee; Carole J. Larocque is the only French-Catholic trustee candidate for the Stormont, Cornwall, and Glengarry area.
Municipal Council candidates in the region
South Dundas
Mayor: Jason Broad, Bill Ewing, and Kirsten Gardner.
Deputy Mayor: Donald W. Lewis, Marc St. Pierre, and Tammy Thom.
Councillor: Michael Burton, Trevor Riopelle, Tom Smyth, Cole Veinotte, Danielle Ward, Lloyd Wells, and Jeff Welsh.
North Dundas
Mayor: Tony Fraser.
Deputy Mayor: Theresa Bergeron.
Councillor: Gary Annable, Stefan Kohut, William Healy, Matthew Uhrig, John Lennox, and Joselyn Morley.
South Stormont
Mayor: Bryan McGillis, and David Smith.
Deputy Mayor: Andrew Guindon, and Richard Waldroff.
Councillor: Louise Leclerc, Jennifer MacIsaac, Reid McIntyre, Tammy Spittal, and Cindy Woods.
North Stormont
Mayor: François Landry, and Roxane Villeneuve.
Deputy Mayor: Steve Densham, and Dean Laponsee.
Councillor: David MacDonald, Alison McDonald, Adrian Bugelli, Matt Shea, Charles Shane, and Dessia Miller.
South Glengarry
Mayor: Lyle Warden, and Lachlan McDonald.
Deputy Mayor: Martin Lang, and Jacqueline Milner.
Councillor: Stephanie Jaworski, Trevor Bougie, Sam McDonell, and Todd Lalonde.
North Glengarry
Mayor: Jamie MacDonald.
Deputy Mayor: Carma Williams.
Councillor: At-Large – Jacques Massie; Alexandria Ward – Michael Madden; Kenyon Ward – Jeff Manley and Peter Valiquet; Lochiel Ward – Brian Caddell and Brenda Noble; Maxville Ward – Gary Martin and Rita Eliza DeNobriga.
Cornwall
Mayor: Glen Grant, James Leroux, Jordan Poapst, and Justin Towndale.
Councillor: Bruce Baker, Todd Bennett, Carol Boileau, Denis Carr, Martin Chevalier, Cory Dixon, Maurice Dupelle, Patrick Dussault, Syd Gardiner, Sarah Good, Carilyne Hébert, Dean Hollingsworth, Abid Hussain, Christopher Leclair, Mark MacDonald, Elaine MacDonald, Claude McIntosh, Ryan Martelle, David Murphy, Fred Ngoundjo, Claude Poirier, Mary Jane Proulx, Jason Riley, Steven Robinson, Denis Sabourin, Gerald Samson, and Stephen Scott.
Edwardsburgh-Cardinal
Mayor: Tory Deschamps and Pat Sayeau.
Deputy Mayor: Stephen Dillabough and Christopher Marcellus.
Councillors: Ward One – Hugh Cameron and Joseph Martelle; Ward Two – Clint Cameron, Paul Charbonneau, and Waddy Smail; Ward Three – John Courtney and Chris Ward.
With files from Phillip Blancher