Obituary – Brenda Myers

Passed away suddenly at the Queensway-Carleton Hospital in Ottawa on Friday, July 29, 2022, Brenda Myers (nee Stinton) of Kemptville, age 63. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth Myers. Stepmother of Tracy Knack of Woodstock. Beloved daughter of Gail Storring of Winchester. Dear sister of Peggy Pohl (Bernie) of Lethbridge, Kimberly Armstrong of Kemptville, David Charter of Rockland, Jenny Hebert (Mike) of Renfrew and Sharon Toonders (Larry) of Williamsburg. Brenda will be fondly remembered by her aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral Arrangements

A Celebration of Brenda’s life will be held at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg on Thursday, August 4th from 2-4 p.m. Interment of cremated remains will be at Oxford Memorial Park Cemetery in Woodstock. Donations to the Diabetes Society would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit



