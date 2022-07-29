Obituary – Albertus “Bert” Dewit

Albertus “Bert” Dewit passed away peacefully at the Heartwood LTC Home in Cornwall on Tuesday July 26, surrounded by his family, at the age of 95. Loving husband of 68 years to Martina (nee Van Nieuwenhoven) of Morrisburg. He will be sadly missed by his children Margaret Patey, Lydia Holley (Bryan) and Betty Fawcett. Bert was predeceased by his son John and his two sisters and one brother. Opa will be remembered by his grandchildren Darryl, Nicholas, David, Matthew, Jeffrey (Trina), Meagan (Jeff), Travis (Gobika), Robert, Jonathon, Kristina (Daniel), and his great-grandchildren Jerzy, Adhuseya, Thakshan, Jennifer, Hunter and Adaleigh. Bert is survived by Corrie Dentz (Elmer) and Maria Jansen (the late Aart) as well as numerous relatives in Canada and the Netherlands.

Bert had a long career in construction building many barns throughout eastern Ontario as well as some of the buildings at Upper Canada Village. After retirement he enjoyed spending many winters in Florida and spending time with family playing with his hobby train set.

A private family interment will be held at the Iroquois Point Cemetery at a later date. Donations to the Alzheimer’s Society or the Kidney Foundation would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

