Obituary – Elizabeth Geertsema

Peacefully went to meet her Saviour on Wednesday, July 27 at age 95. Beloved wife of the late Ebel Geertsema for 66 years. Loving mother of Jan (MaryAnn), Peter (Grace), Gwenda (Laurisse Huijer), Patricia, Mark (Tanya). She dearly loved her 16 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents Cornelius and Petronella Radder and her grandchildren Laura and Dale. She will be sadly missed by her extended family.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends and family will gather for a Service in Celebration of her life at the Williamsburg Christian Reformed Church, 12436 County Rd 18, Williamsburg, on Monday, August 1st at 1:30 p.m. A private family interment will take place at Olivet Cemetery in Seeley’s Bay. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to your local Christian School. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com. The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff at Dundas Manor for the excellent care they provided to Elizabeth.

