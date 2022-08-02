Obituary – Eva Crowder-Rawlings

Passed away peacefully at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Sunday, July 31, 2022, Eva Crowder-Rawlings (nee Shannette) of Morrisburg, in her 100th year. Beloved wife of the late Bernie Crowder and the late Stan Rawlings. Dear sister of Alice Crowder (late Gerald) of Inkerman and Betty Reddick (late Floyd) of Williamsburg. She was predeceased by her parents Clifford and Bessie Shannette (nee Servage) and her sisters Ruby Hitsman (Gerry), Beatrice Casselman (Lloyd) and Marjorie James (John). Eva will be fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden and McLaughlin Funeral Home, Williamsburg, on Friday August 5th from noon until time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. Donations to Dundas County Hospice would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”

Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Interment

Maple Ridge Cemetery, Chesterville

