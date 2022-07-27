Obituary – Johan “John” Testerink

Passed away suddenly at home on Sunday, July 24, 2022, John Testerink of Glen Becker, age 86. Loving husband of Barbara Testerink (nee Bermick) for 63 years. Loving father of Ernest (Cindy) of Chattanooga, Tennessee, Laurie McIntosh (Greg) of Airdrie, Alta, Dirk of Kingston, Troy Testerink (Becky) of New Bern, N.C. and Barbara Gillespie (David) of Lunenburg. Dear brother of Dick Testerink (Shirley) of Morrisburg. He was predeceased by his parents Dirk and Dina Testerink, his sisters Paulina Bothmann and Kerry Young and his brother Roelof. John will be fondly remembered by 10 grandchildren. He is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A private family graveside service will be held at Maple Ridge Cemetery in Chesterville. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit



