This week’s headlines in The Leader – July 27, 2022

July 27, 2022 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • Deputy Mayor: Plan falls drastically short;
  • Off the rails: Upper Canada Village train sidelined;
  • Trustee Larry Berry seeking second term;
  • Province releases back-to-school plan;
  • COVID wave near peak – under-5 vax begins;
  • Editorial – Draft plan misses the boat;
  • Six teams play their way to season championships;
  • Downchild Blues Band ready to rock Stone Crop;
  • These stories and more in The Leader.

Pick up your copy of The Leader, in-stores now. Select stories published online beginning Thursday.

Since you’re here…

… Thanks for reading this article. Local news is important. We hope that you continue to support local news by reading The Leader, online and in print. Please consider subscribing to the print edition of the newspaper. Click here to subscribe today.