SDG road shut down delayed to August 8

CORNWALL – The planned two week closure of County Road 2 at Doran Bay will be delayed one week due to a request from the contractor.

“There was an injury among one of the foremen at CoCo who had been running this project, so the contractor has requested a delay,” said Michael Jans, manager of infrastructure for SDG Counties.

CoCo Paving Limited was awarded the contract for replacing the large culvert in the road earlier this spring. Jans updated Counties Council on the project at their July 18 meeting.

The closure of one of the busiest SDG roads in South Dundas is due to a culvert replacement on the causeway across Doran Bay. Originally scheduled to begin August 1, the project will now start August 8.

According to Counties statistics, the section of road has an average of 4,600 vehicles per day using it.

The official detour for traffic, including the Highway 401 Emergency Detour Route traffic is a 27 kilometre path that uses County Roads 31, 18, and 16. The detour travels via Williamsburg and Dixon’s Corners. While the 401 is available as a detour route, there have been significant delays due to construction on that highway in the region.

“We don’t have any convenient detours,” Jans explained. “From time-to-time traffic is being detoured off the 401. We wanted to keep a detour that used all county roads.”

Two collisions on the 401 in a span of fewer than 36 hours last week prompted traffic rerouting via the Emergency Detour Route.

A more localized detour route for the closure, not advertised by SDG uses Flagg and Zeron Roads to connect with CR 16 at Stampville. This shorter nine kilometre long route uses South Dundas rather than SDG Counties roads, a concern for Councillor Steven Byvelds (South Dundas).

“There has been some significant challenges in South Dundas caused by the 401 construction,” he said. Byvelds added that the EDR does not work well with the roundabouts in Morrisburg and Iroquois, and called those “challenging.”

Closing the entire road for the culvert replacement is more economical than a staged construction, reducing traffic to one lane.

The road is built on a causeway, that connects the alignment to the former railroad right of way that the road was rebuilt on during the St. Lawrence Seaway project in 1957.

The causeway would have to be widened for any staged construction, needing approval from South Nation Conservation and the Department of Fisheries and Oceans. That would delay the culvert replacement until 2023, and add approximately $350,000 to the project cost.

Byvelds expressed his concerns about the detour routing through Williamsburg and Dixon’s Corners.

“Those corners were never designed for any kind of truck traffic, let alone an EDR,” he said explaining that other routes that use South Dundas roads might help alleviate traffic pressures. “I’m sure the locals will take those roads anyway,” he said. “All we can do is hope for the best.”

The construction project is scheduled to take up to two weeks to complete, beginning August 8.

