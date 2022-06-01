This week’s headlines in The Leader – June 1, 2022

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:
- Student leaders propose rainbow pride crosswalk;
- Candidates meet in Chesterville;
- Carman House reopening soon;
- Strawberry time;
- North side omission to be rectified;
- Editorial – The next four years;
- Gilmour signs with Jr. C Lions;
- Double OFSAA qualifier for Morrow;
- Premiere coming to Upper Canada Playhouse;
- A poet comes home;
- These stories and much more in The Leader.
Pick up your copy of The Leader, in-stores now. Select stories published online Wednesday due to the June 2 Provincial Election. Stay tuned on The Leader’s website and social media channels for local results Thursday night.
And don’t forget to vote!