Gilmour signs with Jr. C Lions

MORRISBURG – Finishing his junior career where it all started, defenceman Curran Gilmour has signed with the Morrisburg Lions.

“I decided turning 21 next year I wanted to finish where I started,” Gilmour told The Leader. “I’m looking forward to hopefully helping keep the winning mentality that the Lions had last season going.”

Gilmour moves to the Lions from the Richmond Royals in the Eastern Ontario Junior Hockey League (Jr. B) where he served as team captain in the 2021-22 season.

Drafted by the Brockville Braves in the CCHL Bantam-protected draft in 2017, Gilmour played his rookie junior season with the Athens Aeros in 2018-19. He was traded to the Richmond Royals in 2019 and played for three seasons with the club.

In 2021-22, Gilmour had 15 goals and 20 assists, leading the Royals in both stats. Eight of his goals were on the power play. He also had the fourth highest penalty minutes on the team, collecting 76 minutes. Richmond finished six points out of the playoffs this year.

Gilmour had one year left of playing eligibility at the Junior B level, but he decided that now was the time to come home.

“I’ve played along side or against many of the guys on the team and grew up with a lot of them,” Gilmour explained. “I think we’re going to be a stronger team this year. I think we’re going to do even better going forward.”

The Lions finished seventh in the National Capital Junior Hockey League in 2021-22.

During the 2022 playoffs, the team pushed the South Grenville Rangers to a deciding game five in the first round before bowing out.

Looking to the next season he believes he will be able to help the team in the next season.

“I watched a couple of the games last season and I think my game will fit nicely with the team,” he said. “I can definitely help out up front but still maintain being a defensive defenceman.”

Now returning to his hometown team to finish out his junior playing carreer, he is looking forward to the start of the season.

“I’m looking forward to being back where it all started, playing with guys that I grew up with, and looking up in the stands to see people I’ve know most of my life,” he said.

Outside of hockey, Gilmour now lives in Ottawa and is a Level 1 Diesel Mechanic apprentice in the city.

After signing Gilmour, team General Manager Cody Casselman said the Lions were excited to welcome him home.

“Curran is a product of South Dundas minor hockey and the Lions are excited to welcome him home where he will be an integral piece going forward with the Lions organization.”

