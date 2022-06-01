Obituary – Carol Campbell

Passed away peacefully at the Cornwall Community Hospital on Monday, May 30, 2022, Carol Campbell (nee St. Denis) of Cornwall, age 63. Loving mother of Wesley Campbell (Nathalie Vallieres) of Orleans. Loving grandmother of Alexander Campbell. Dear sister of Alfred St. Denis (Leslie) of Morrisburg, John St. Denis (Linda) of Williamsburg, Suzanne Hebert (Arthur) of Chesterville, Ron St. Denis of Riverside Heights, Laura Casselman of Long Sault and Lisa St. Denis (Bill Wells) of Morrisburg. She was predeceased by her sister Elaine Stretton. She is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A graveside service will be held at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Morrisburg on Sunday, June 5th at 1 p.m. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com

