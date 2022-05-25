Obituary – Janice Ann Armstrong

Janice Armstrong (Ferguson) flew off with the angels in the early evening of Saturday, May 21, after spending the day and preceding days with her loved ones. She was a loving mother, grandmother and aunt and will be sadly missed but forever cherished by her children Mark Harper (Karen) and Linda Van Allen (Barry), her grandchildren Becky Garlough (Alan), Carrie Rice (Jason), Cherie Norris (Scott), Mathew Collins, Brandon Van Allen (Mandy), Evan Harper (Lynsay), her 12 great grandchildren. Left with many fond memories, she is also survived by her brothers and sisters; Elaine Powers, John Ferguson, Robert Ferguson, Bonnie Trotman, Thomas Ferguson (Brenda) and Richard Ferguson (Debbie), and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She will be reunited with her beloved husband Dick (Richard Armstrong of 35 years), her parents Harry and Edrie Ferguson, her son Michael Harper, her brothers Donnie, Kenny, Leslie (“Skip”) and Perry Ferguson and her sisters Lois Kilby, Joan Ferguson and Carole Celenzo.

She was a vibrant, fun seeking gal with a big heart and sweet smile who was easily recognized by her notorious comic gestures and signature “Janio” laugh. She enjoyed entertaining, shopping, playing cards, and spending time with family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. On occasion she was known to indulge in a few sips of Zambucii and take the odd trip to the casino. Born on November 12, 1938, in Prescott Ontario to parents Harry and Edrie (Dean) Ferguson, she was the 6th of 14 children. She moved to Morrisburg in her late teens where she worked at the dental bur factory while also dedicated to raising her 3 children. From there, her family moved to the farm in Osnabruck Centre where she happily welcomed many folks needing a place to stay. Twenty years later, she returned to Morrisburg and settled into her new home. After 44 years of service, she retired from Beavers Dental. During these years, she surely could be found playing cards (“game of 31”) with her cohorts during all their breaks. She was also a member of the Morrisburg Legion Ladies Auxiliary.

Funeral Arrangements

At 11:00 am, Friday, May 27 there will be a graveside service at St Johns Anglican Cemetery in Crysler, Ontario followed by a Celebration of Life at the Morrisburg Legion from 12:30 to 2:30. Memorial donations may be made to The Canadian Alzheimer’s Society and greatly acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

