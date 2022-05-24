Obituary – Dwight (Sam) Donald Reddick

Peacefully at the Cornwall Community Hospital, on Friday, May 20, 2022. Sam Reddick of Williamsburg at the age of 90. Dearly beloved husband of Hilda Reddick (nee Beckstead). Loving father of Ronnie (Carol), Shirley, and Sheila (Gary). Dear brother of Lloyd (Faye), Donna (Urcyle) and brother-in-law of Dorothy Reddick. Dear grandfather of Michael, Jonathan, Samantha, Shane, Matthew, Connor and 8 great-grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A private graveside service will be held at the Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Morrisburg. Donations to the Alzheimer’s Society would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Arrangements are in the care of the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral home Williamsburg. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit



