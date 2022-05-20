Obituary – Roxie Thompson

Passed away peacefully at the Wellington House Nursing Home in Prescott on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, Roxie Thompson, formerly of Dixons Corners, age 95. Beloved companion of the late Albert Hilliker. Loving mother of Sheila Potvin of Alberta and Phyllis Murphy (late Allan) of Dixons Corners. Roxie will be fondly remembered by 6 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents Melvin and Pansy Thompson, her daughter Gail Moulton, her son Jack Heyman and her sister Sylvia Davis. She is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A graveside funeral service will be held at Spruce Haven Cemetery in Brinston at a later date. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit



