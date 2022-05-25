Obituary – Donald Bruce Barkley

Peacefully at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Friday May 20, 2022. Donald Barkley age 79 of R. R. # 1 Iroquois. Loving husband of Shirley (Dicks). Cherished Dad of Marian (Kevin), Karen (Michael), Tim (Shelley), Bob (Tori) and Tracy (Shannon). Fondly remembered by his grandchildren Tori, Tawnya, Brooke, Morgan, Nathan, Alexis, Mayce, Jess and great-grandchildren Bryanna, Paige, Wyatt, Efflyn, Zaryn, Dharlyn, Bohdi, Islyn and Jaxon. Predeceased by his parents Audrey (Hunter) and Bruce Barkley, his brother Charles Adam Barkley and his great-granddaughter Qwyn. He will be lovingly missed by the Dicks Family.

Donald will rest at the Byers Funeral Home, 2990 Church Street, South Mountain (613-989-3836) on Wednesday May 25, 2022 from 9:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Service in the Chapel at 11:30 a.m. Interment at Dundela Cemetery. By family request donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Charity of Your Choice

