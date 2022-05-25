This week’s headlines in The Leader – May 25, 2022

May 25, 2022 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • Prolonged Two Creeks trail closure continuing;
  • Local developer remains in jail;
  • Soccer season begins;
  • SDG council upset over highway exclusions;
  • OPP issue election sign reminder;
  • Fixing a hole;
  • Early candidates for area municipal elections;
  • Editorial: Election discourse lacking;
  • Sweet Alibi launches 2022 Harmony Concert season;
