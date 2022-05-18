This week’s headlines in The Leader – May 18, 2022

May 18, 2022 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • Road closure raises concerns;
  • Building community garden partnership grows in Iroquois;
  • Awards of Excellence back for fourth year;
  • Award winner discusses local cycling tourism;
  • Soccer giving back by growing forward;
  • Editorial: What is safety worth;
  • Area officials meet over VIA Rail service concerns;
  • Top-10 finish for Team Acres at National U-18 Curling Championship;
  • Harmony at the Winery: Summer concert series kicks off at Stone Crop;
  • These stories and much more.

Pick up your copy of The Leader, in-stores now. Select stories online beginning Thursday.

Since you’re here…

… Thanks for reading this article. Local news is important. We hope that you continue to support local news by reading The Leader, online and in print. Please consider subscribing to the print edition of the newspaper. Click here to subscribe today.