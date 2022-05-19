Harmony at the Winery: Summer concert series kicks off at Stone Crop

MORRISBURG – Summer is finally here. And one sure sign that there’s a great season ahead is the start of the Harmony Concert series at Stone Crop Acres Winery, beginning May 22. Not only is the Winery a wonderful place to visit and enjoy great wine and exceptional hospitality, it’s also the place to take in some top notch concerts by talented musicians and singers, both established and up and coming.

Jan Fox, producer of Harmony Concerts, is delighted to be returning to Stone Crop Acres for another great summer of music. “Stone Crop Acres and Harmony Concerts continue to be an amazing fit for concerts and events. We work exceptionally well together: we enhance each other’s businesses,” Jan told The Leader. “Personally, I adore Norene and Marc (owners of Stone Crop Acres), and their wonderful staff. Working from our strengths, we are able to offer a real, and amazing experience for all our visitors.”

The lineup of performers for the 2022 season is an impressive one. Some familiar names are returning, while other established artists will be making their first appearance at the Winery. Harmony Concerts explores the Canadian Folk Music Awards, the Junos and various noted, professional musical organizations when putting together a concert series.

“We work hard to ensure that our lineup is diverse and eclectic,” Jan said, “so that people are not hearing the same thing over and over. We also reach out to artists who have proven to be favourites with our audiences. Susan Aglukark is one of those, and she is coming back this summer.” However, Jan points out that Harmony is also “passionate about helping emerging artists gain exposure. We are also focused on ‘hidden talent,’ opening up applications to our DISCOVERY series. We generally receive over 75 applications for approximately six spots.”

The word is clearly out in the musical world that Harmony Concerts at Stone Crop Acres is an exciting, professional venue, with strong, appreciative crowds. Many agents, artists and organizations have approached Harmony, and the company is already looking at bookings into 2024.

Starting off the 2022 summer season, on Sunday, May 22, will be Sweet Alibi, a folk-pop trio. “The unique sound of this group really caught our attention,” Jan said. “They have a great sound of their own, and we love their fusion of folk-pop-rock. Their harmonies are truly amazing.”

Jan Fox of Harmony Concerts and Norene Hyatt-Gervais and Marc Gervais of Stone Crop Acres and Vineyard are looking forward to welcoming patrons to an unforgettable winery and concert experience. “With travel and tourism getting back on track, we can’t wait to have people tour the United Counties of SD&G, then go home remembering what a great time they had at a Harmony Concert and a Stone Crop Acres Winery event.”

