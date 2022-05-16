Obituary – Bonnie Casselman

Passed away peacefully at the Cornwall Hospice on Friday, May 13, 2022, Bonnie Casselman (nee Locey-Lague) of Morrisburg, age 65. Dearly beloved wife of the late Graham Casselman. Loving mother of Mike Casselman (Chrissy) of Morrisburg and Belinda Romans (Craig) of Winchester. She was predeceased by her mother Bertha Lague. She is survived by her father John Lague (Linda Casselman) of Glen Becker. Bonnie will be sadly missed by her grandchildren Shane (Jessica), Ryan (Kate), Chelsey, Owen, Cole, Chase and her great-grandchildren Kaley, Wyatt, Jackson and Mason. Dear sister of Susan Lague, Tammy Lague, Cindy McIntyre (Keith), Nancy Drew (Bev) and Wendy Lague, all of Cornwall. She is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home, Williamsburg, on Tuesday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, May 18th at 11 a.m. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society or Cornwall Hospice would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Interment

New Union Cemetery, Williamsburg

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit



