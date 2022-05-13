Obituary – Orval Millward

Passed away peacefully at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Thursday, May 12, 2022, Orval Millward of Morrisburg, age 79. Loving husband of Arlene Millward (nee Harper) for 55 ½ years. Loving father of Ian Millward (Brenda) of Morrisburg and Eric Millward (Wendy) of Morrisburg. Dear brother of David Millward (Jane) of Williamsburg. Orval will be fondly remembered by his grandsons Michael and William. He is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at St. James Anglican Church in Morrisburg on Monday, May 16th from 11 a.m. until time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. A luncheon will follow at the Morrisburg Legion. Interment will be at Spruce Haven Cemetery in Brinston. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Alzheimers Society would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

