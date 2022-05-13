Obituary – William “Bill” Fridgen

Passed away peacefully at the St. Lawrence Lodge in Brockville on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, Bill Fridgen of Iroquois, age 105. Beloved husband of the late Mary Fridgen (nee Kennedy). Loving father of Lynda Turner (Edward) of Ottawa, Flo Mackenzie (Bruce) of Iroquois, George Fridgen of Kingston and Peter Fridgen (Jill) of Ottawa. Dear brother of Martha Giesinger (late Paul) and Millie Shyba (late Jack), both of Calgary. Bill will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Phillip (Annette), Stephen, Craig (Connie), Robin (Anita), Christopher (Angela), Kyle (Nicola), Chantal (Darryl), Jason (Cara), LeeAnn (Elias), LisaMarie (William) and his great-grandchildren Tristan, Theresa, Connor, Liam, Audrey, Samuel, Sarah, Jake, Joan, Luke, Charlie, Charlotte, Jude, William, Levi, Luke and Wyatt. He was predeceased by his parents Peter and Regina Fridgen (nee Schwab), his sisters Violet Risling and Thelma Fox, his infant brother Joey, his brother Ray and his granddaughter Petra Lagerstrom. Bill is also survived by his grandson-in-law Rick Lagerstrom and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at St. Cecilia’s Roman Catholic Church in Iroquois on Thursday, May 19th from noon until time of the Mass of Christian Burial service at 2 p.m. Interment will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Cardinal. A reception will follow at the Royal Canadian Legion in Cardinal. Donations to the charity of your choice would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to a charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

