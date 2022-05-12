Arena entrance upgrades will exceed $890,000

MORRISBURG – The Morrisburg arena will get a new look (pictured above) as the front entrance project continues to step forward.

The architecture report for the redesign of the Morrisburg arena entrance was in front of South Dundas council Monday night when they were asked to select their preferred option to continue forward progress on the project.

Although the Class D estimates of the four options explored peg the project price tag at between $890,000 and $1.2 million, the decision on which option to pursue seemed to come easily.

South Dundas manager of facilities David Jansen, senior staff and council all agreed that Option A is the best option to pursue. “It provides the best option to users, operators and additionally is the most cost effective,” said Jansen of the option that was the lowest priced option of those explored.

Jansen explained this will allow staff to move forward with getting a detailed design and Class A estimate on project cost that will get this project shovel ready.

“The next step is to get the drawings and documents tender ready, even though we don’t have the funding to move forward with the project at this point,” said Jansen. “Having project documents prepared makes us shovel ready and prepared for all possible grants/funding application options.”

Actual construction will be Phase three of the project, South Dundas mayor Steven Byvelds said: “Within the next two years this project should go ahead.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit



