Ontario Votes 2022: Meet the candidates

MORRISBURG – Caring about her community led to Morrisburg resident Kirsten Gardner running for Deputy Mayor of South Dundas four years ago, and it has led to her running for MPP in the June 2 election. In both instances, it is about problem solving and in the provincial election the problem to be solved is what she calls a lack of representation at Queen’s Park. “We need proper representation,” she told The Leader. “This area is forgotten at a provincial level. We need someone at the table who knows how the system works, and knows what the priorities are in Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry.” Gardner was acclaimed as the Ontario Liberal Party candidate in SDSG April 26. She said four years of problem solving experience is what she will bring to Toronto if elected MPP.“ We don’t sit around the council table saying ‘oh that is just a conservative idea, or a liberal idea’. It’s really about solving problems. That has been lacking. Informed representation has been lacking.” She accused outgoing MPP Jim McDonell of the appearance of playing favourites and being uneven in representing the riding. “Once you are elected the MPP, you represent all SDSG – regardless of their political stripe,” Gardner said. “In South Dundas we can argue that North Glengarry – which isn’t even in our riding – is better represented by our MPP than we are.” The provincial election issues of affordable housing, education, and health care echo locally for Gardner. On health care she pointed to the joint committee between South Dundas and South Stormont for doctor recruitment. The committee tried to get approval for a nurse-practitioner for the area, which Gardner said was denied by Minister of Health Christine Elliott. Equity in rural education is another provincial issue which resonates locally for Gardner. “Education impacts everybody,” she explained. “It affects the growth of the community, mental health, housing values, the ability to attract employees for businesses. It’s all connected.” Another representation issue for Gardner is local infrastructure. She pointed to multiple funding applications by South Dundas for replacing two water towers in that community – all which were denied – as an example. “The water users in South Dundas had to come up with that money to renovate those towers,” she said. Days before the election call, the Town of Prescott received $5 million in joint federal/provincial funding for a replacement water tower. “That’s the effect of poor representation.” She cited long-standing safety concerns on Highway 138 is another example of a lack of advocacy for SDSG. The Ontario government’s recent transportation plan released before the election does not list Highway 138 in the document. “This issue has been around for decades,” Gardner said. “The fact that municipal leaders have done multiple delegations to the Minister of Transportation and it’s still ignored speaks volumes about the priority SDSG is with the Ford Government.” Gardner said her experience in municipal government and as a former Ontario civil servant makes her the ideal candidate to be the next member of provincial Parliament. “It all centers around having that knowledge, that base, that passion to champion these issues,” she said. “You can’t just sit back and wait for it to appear at the table.” Being elected MPP for SDSG is not about a title for Gardner, she said it is about the work explaining that a four year term is not a lot of time. “You have to be ready at the moment. You can’t just sit there and be complacent,” she said. “We have to get away from where you run just to win the prize ribbon. The reality is, there is the election process, and then there is doing the work once elected.” Gardner’s pitch to voters is about representation for the riding. “What do you want for the next four years, to be ignored,” she asked. “I’m not saying that I have all the solutions but for this area’s issues to be completely ignored by the province is ridiculous.”

SUMMERSTOWN STATION – A lack of progress and local environmental concerns are what moved Green Party of Ontario candidate Jacqueline Milner to seek office as member of provincial Parliament. “Because now is the time, now is the right time,” she told The Leader. “All of us, regardless of where we live in this riding, can see what is going on around us.” Milner – an artist, photographer, and part-time school bus driver – said seeing the clear cutting of forested areas of the riding and filling in marshes is a wake up call for her of the environmental concerns in the riding. “I vetted the party and decided that the Green Party was the right choice for me,” she said of the process that led to her nomination as candidate in Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry.Environment is not the only concern for her though in the riding, health care and education are as well. “We have to improve the health care system,” Milner explained. “Especially with pandemic, the wait times have been crazy for people. For example, having to wait 16 months for a mental health consultation. That’s unacceptable. ” She said more money must be put into health care to improve access in the communities in which people live, and also to improve the health of those who work in the field.Affordability issues in the riding concern Milner as well with the high cost of housing, to rent or to buy, being at the top of the list. “Some of the rents out there today are just out of reach,” she said. “This is an issue that needs to be addressed immediately and requires an all-hands-on-deck effort to get something done.” Building new housing she said needs to be as environmentally sustainable as possible to lower the carbon footprint. She supported having programs to retrofit existing housing to be more energy efficient as well. Education, specifically rural schools, is also important for her saying that people are concerned in SDSG about schools that could close if the government decides to look at that again. “It’s very important to keep those schools in the neighbourhoods where families live,” “That might require some pivoting, supporting the school building with community groups or others.” When discussing any issue in the election – health care, education, housing – Milner tied it back to the environment, which is the foundation of her running for office. For her, local environmental issues include agriculture and tree canopy cover. “Having farmers grow food for all the people in Ontario is very important,” she said. “I understand farmers wish to expand their operations and cutting down forests on their property is what is necessary to do that – however there are ways to do that sustainablely. Having an agriculture operation doesn’t mean we can’t find ways to support each other.” She explained that planting fence rows to provide room for wildlife and pollinators should be required. Buffer zones along waterways should be planted and maintained to prevent erosion and excess run-off. Both actions would improve water quality in the riding. “What is more important than water,” she asked. “Without water, we’re dead. We need to protect these resources.” Milner’s pitch to voters on why she is the best candidate for the MPP position focused on communication and advocating for the riding. “I’m courageous. I’m not afraid to speak my mind, honestly and respectfully. I’m ready and want to get out there to help our community,” she explained. “Now is the time. Right now. I believe our community wants representation, with care for the planet.” Ontario voters have only ever elected one Green Party MPP, current party leader Mike Schreiner, who was elected in Guelph in 2018. Milner said now is the time to elect a Green Party MPP in SDSG. “I am prepared to look out for their interests, and represent their concerns at Queen’s Park. I’m ready to work for the people in my riding for all these issues, with respect for the planet.”

INGLESIDE – St. Andrews West resident and businessman Nolan Quinn said his volunteer experience in the community and willingness to help was what motivated him to run. He won the Progressive Conservative nomination, succeeding retiring MPP Jim McDonell. “I just felt like this is a natural expansion of that,” he told The Leader. Quinn owns a Dairy Queen franchise in Cornwall and is past chair of the United Way of SDG. He said that when he was approached to run for the party’s nomination by SDSG MP Eric Duncan, the time was right for him having finished serving on a board for Dairy Queen franchisees. “I felt like it was the world telling me something. The store is running itself. I’m in the managers’ way,” he joked. Quinn said he is not running to be a career MPP. “The restaurant business is my career, community is my passion.” Being in business, he said that understanding numbers and relationship building are the two most important attributes he would bring to the role of MPP if elected. “For me to be successful in this, I want to be passionate and aggressive for our area,” he explained. “But there’s the reality that you need to build those relationships to be heard around the table at Queen’s Park.” He acknowledged that the region does not get “its fair share of the stick” with funding announcements focused in the Ottawa area. For Quinn, infrastructure is a priority highlighting the recent transportation plan released by the province that included widening Highway 401 through to the Quebec boundary. With the expansion of logistics companies in the riding, including the new Long Sault logistics facility, Quinn said the increased capacity on the highway is important. Expanding water infrastructure in areas like Ingleside, North Dundas, and Glen Water were highlighted saying a lack of new infrastructure is holding those communities back for future residential development. Although Highway 138 was not mentioned in the government’s transportation plan, Quinn said he was going to work to address safety issues on the busy highway. Getting people back into the workforce is another priority for him, especially in the trades. Expanding programs at the Cornwall campus of St. Lawrence College he said would help do that, and also help with the housing crisis. Quinn attributed some of the supply issues for housing to the shortage in the building trades. Health care is another issue Quinn said was important for the riding and the province, with the COVID-19 pandemic exposing capacity . “The pandemic was a test of our health care system,” he said. “Employees have done very well. You can tell they are passionate about their jobs. But as a whole, 1,000 people in our emergency system shouldn’t shut down our surgery system.” Rural education is a concern for Quinn locally saying that French Immersion programming plays a big role in that. “To me the overall strength and success of a school is French Immersion,” he said. “If a school isn’t given that it will dwindle in numbers and the cards are on the table of what will happen.” Quinn said, if elected, his relationship building and mentorship skills are an asset, as is his connecting with neighbouring Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes MPP Steve Clark. “[Clark] has said to me he will help me whereever needed, and I am going to lean on that as much as possible,” Quinn said. “To me, people like helping others and also showing where their strengths and understanding is. It’s good for me and it’s good for Steve because he will be able to mentor the next generation in that regard. I am going to go under his wing and allow him to develop me.” Quinn’s pitch to voters is he is willing to work on either side of politics to get things done in the riding. That includes drawing on the best ideas, whereever they come from. “Ego shouldn’t stand in the way of a good idea,” he said. “A good idea is a good idea.”