Obituary – Joseph “Omer” Desjardins

Suddenly at home on Thursday, May 5, 2022 Omer Desjardins of Morrisburg, age 71. Beloved husband of the late June Desjardins (nee Paupst). Dear stepfather of Richard Whitford (Cora) of South Glengarry and Tammy Weathers (Mike) of South Dundas. Omer will be fondly remembered by several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his stepson Randy Whitford, his sister Mary Girard and his brothers Albert, Alex, Eddie and Gerald Desjardins.

Funeral Arrangements

A graveside service will be held at Notre Dame Cemetery in Cornwall on Monday, May 16th at 11 a.m. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit



