This week’s headlines in The Leader – May 11, 2022

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:
- Arena entrance upgrades will exceed $890,000;
- Mixed use development proposed for Iroquois;
- SDFES recruitment efforts rewarded;
- Meet the Candidates – Interviews with the Green, Liberal, NDP, and PC provincial candidates in Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry;
- Three term councillor Archie Mellan announces intentions;
- Site plan for Morrisburg hotel approved;
- Editorial – ODSP changes not enough;
- Soccer season kickoff set;
- Upper Canada Playhouse ready for Rockin’ All Night;
- Good Lovelies wow audiences at St. Lawrence Acoustic Stage;
- These stories and more in The Leader.
Pick up your copy of The Leader, in-stores now. Select stories published online beginning Thursday.