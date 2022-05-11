This week’s headlines in The Leader – May 11, 2022

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • Arena entrance upgrades will exceed $890,000;
  • Mixed use development proposed for Iroquois;
  • SDFES recruitment efforts rewarded;
  • Meet the Candidates – Interviews with the Green, Liberal, NDP, and PC provincial candidates in Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry;
  • Three term councillor Archie Mellan announces intentions;
  • Site plan for Morrisburg hotel approved;
  • Editorial – ODSP changes not enough;
  • Soccer season kickoff set;
  • Upper Canada Playhouse ready for Rockin’ All Night;
  • Good Lovelies wow audiences at St. Lawrence Acoustic Stage;
  • These stories and more in The Leader.

Pick up your copy of The Leader, in-stores now. Select stories published online beginning Thursday.

 

