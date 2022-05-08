Obituary – Art O’Marra

Passed away peacefully at the Dundas Manor Nursing Home on Friday, May 6, 2022, Art O’Marra of Morrisburg, age 75. Beloved husband of the late Annabelle Casselman. Stepfather of Lyle Casselman (Irene) of Dixons Corners and Ivan Casselman (Judy) of Morrisburg. Dear brother of Cecil O’Marra (late Marlene) of Dunnville, Lawrence O’Marra of Low Banks, Fern McElhinney (Roger) of Killaloe, Jean Choinard (Ron) of Trenton, Allan O’Marra of Bancroft and Edith Sneath (Buster) of Froatburn. He was predeceased by his brother Gerald O’Marra and his stepson Mahlon Casselman. He is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg on Thursday, May 12th from 10 a.m. until time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Spruce Haven Cemetery in Brinston. Donations to Winchester Hospital would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

