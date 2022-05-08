Obituary – Nora Robinson

Peacefully at the Cornwall Community Hospital on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, Nora Robinson (nee Roderick) of Cornwall, age 67. Loving wife of Elwood Robinson. Dear mother of Marc Ault (Patty), Neoski Ault (Rob) and Ashley Ault (Leigh), all of Cornwall. Dear sister of David Froats (Charlotte) of Brinston, Raymond Roderick (late Carolyn) of Williamsburg, Mary Fawcett (Wally) of Iroquois, Josie Casselman (Clair) of Froatburn, Ethel Scott (late Gary) of Ingleside, Margaret Merkley (late Hubert) of Morrisburg, Linda Godkin (late Jim) of Ingleside, Judy Sypes (Charles) of Brinston, Norma Casselman (late Merle) of Bonville and Evelyn Mark (late Archie) of Iroquois. Nora will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Amanda, Christopher, Miranda, Ashton, Serenity, Lincoln and 9 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents Bill and Columbia Roderick, her sister Beatrice Frigon and her brothers Henry Froats and Bob Roderick. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A celebration of Nora’s life will be held at the George Jowett Recreation Centre in Riverside Heights on Saturday, June 25th from 2-5 p.m. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

